Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PFFVF remained flat at $158.34 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of $157.56 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

