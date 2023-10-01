Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Short Interest Update

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

