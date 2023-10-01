PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $43.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00245439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

