Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in September

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.4 days.

PMREF remained flat at C$9.53 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

