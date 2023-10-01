Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS PXUS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Get Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.