Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PLRG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
