Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00014940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $1.25 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,147.21 or 1.00017176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.04733132 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,210,666.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

