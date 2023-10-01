ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3364 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYHG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 17,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21.

Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

