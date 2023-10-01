ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Announces Dividend of $0.32

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3248 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

BATS:IGHG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,638 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 305.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

