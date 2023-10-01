ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Declares Dividend of $1.02

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0188 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

OILK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 79,331 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

