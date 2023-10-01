Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 852,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.8 days.

Prosus Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PROSF traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. Prosus has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

