PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTXKY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
