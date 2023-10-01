PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PTXKY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.