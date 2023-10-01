QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 41,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. QCR has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,139 shares of company stock valued at $107,616 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in QCR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 69.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 59.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

