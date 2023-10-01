Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Shares of QSI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.66. 529,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,611. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
