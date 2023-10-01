Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 88,666 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 73.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

RLGT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 141,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.95. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.