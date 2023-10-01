Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 39.4% in September

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Trading Up 2.0 %

RVSN stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.50. 33,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,596. Rail Vision has a 52-week low of 0.38 and a 52-week high of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is 0.71.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Rail Vision will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rail Vision

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rail Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.