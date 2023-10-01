Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

METC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 438,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $579.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

METC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

