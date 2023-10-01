Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,362.0 days.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of RANJF stock remained flat at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

