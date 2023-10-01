Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,200 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,362.0 days.
Randstad Price Performance
Shares of RANJF stock remained flat at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.
Randstad Company Profile
