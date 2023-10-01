Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.11 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $41.99 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,457,566 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
