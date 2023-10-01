Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 784,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,381. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 338.58% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
