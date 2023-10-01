Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 784,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,381. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 338.58% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

About Red Cat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

