ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $138.53 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00243227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00016608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

