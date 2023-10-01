RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RedHill Biopharma

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 12.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 345,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,270. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.