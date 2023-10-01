RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on RedHill Biopharma
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 12.8 %
NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 345,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,270. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.