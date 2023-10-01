RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 345,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,270. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

