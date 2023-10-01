RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 19,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

