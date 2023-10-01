Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 301,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,715. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

