Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

