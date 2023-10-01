ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ROHM Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. ROHM has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $50.07.
About ROHM
