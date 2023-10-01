ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ROHM Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. ROHM has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $50.07.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

