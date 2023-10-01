Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Short Interest Update

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROVR

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,891 shares of company stock valued at $415,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,386,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Rover Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of Rover Group stock remained flat at $6.26 during trading on Friday. 1,077,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.