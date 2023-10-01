RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. RxSight has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,310.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock worth $1,839,683 over the last three months. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

