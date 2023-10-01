Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 46.1% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00013041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00173704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.66950995 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

