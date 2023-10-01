Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 964,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $651,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Scholastic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Scholastic by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Scholastic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Scholastic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 207,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

