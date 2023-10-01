Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Scilex Stock Performance

Shares of Scilex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCLXW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scilex by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid therapies for patients with acute and chronic pain. The company's principal product includes ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

