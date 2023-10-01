Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,807 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

