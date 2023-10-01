Serum (SRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.61 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

