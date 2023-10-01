Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Rises By 40.4%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,033.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

Shares of IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

