Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 39.7%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.
Shares of ACP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 337,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,898. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
