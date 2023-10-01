Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Grows By 38.5%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 794,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after buying an additional 440,104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. 269,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

