Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Rises By 17.0%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. HSBC began coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,352,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,099,024.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,099,024.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,464,847 shares of company stock valued at $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Asana by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Asana by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $7,676,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

