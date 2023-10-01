Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Drops By 9.2%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

BGFV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 234,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.82. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

