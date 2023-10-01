Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Declines By 36.0%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. BioPlus Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,732,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 762,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.