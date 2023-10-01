Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Declines By 8.0%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 714,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

