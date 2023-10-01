Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Drops By 9.2%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 6,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

