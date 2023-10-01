Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Drops By 9.2%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 6,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer cut Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMMB
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemomab Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.