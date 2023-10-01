Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declines By 12.8%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 115,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 304,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 31,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.39. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 23.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

