Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Declines By 14.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 892,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.44. 226,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

