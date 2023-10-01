Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Decreases By 11.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 385,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

