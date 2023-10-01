Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Decreases By 11.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 385,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
