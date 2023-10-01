Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 24.9%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 222,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

