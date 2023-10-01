Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expands By 14.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 202,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,414. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.94. Curis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 116.63% and a negative net margin of 471.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curis

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.