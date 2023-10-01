Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 17.9%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.37.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,448. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

