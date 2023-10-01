Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Decreases By 27.9%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Elis has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

