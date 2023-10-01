Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Expands By 36.7%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $10,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,485. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,415 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 202,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

