Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Drops By 33.0%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 1,199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

